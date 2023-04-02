iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

