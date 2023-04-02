iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.