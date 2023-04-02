iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

