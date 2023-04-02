Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,903,200 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 1,783,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,032.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITGGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Italgas from €5.80 ($6.24) to €6.00 ($6.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Italgas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of ITGGF opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Italgas has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Further Reading

