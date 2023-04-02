Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Up 11.5% in March

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Itron Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 341,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Itron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Stories

