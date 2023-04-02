J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.46. 873,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

