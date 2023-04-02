JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Down 12.8% in March

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

Shares of JCSE stock remained flat at $0.53 during trading hours on Friday. 29,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. JE Cleantech has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Trading of JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

