Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $245.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MTN opened at $233.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $270.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.