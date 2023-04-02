JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BRT Apartments from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $377.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 18,935 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,330,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,512,002.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $32,044.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,351,455 shares in the company, valued at $61,934,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,512,002.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,010 shares of company stock worth $1,278,510. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

