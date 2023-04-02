Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.29 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $11.29 million and $876.49 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018026 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,766.76 or 1.00013051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05543206 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,103.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

