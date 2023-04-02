Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Update

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,288,600 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 10,292,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,525.7 days.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

JVTSF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Juventus Football Club has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Juventus Football Club Company Profile

Juventus Football Club SpA engages in the operation of a professional football club. Its core businesses are the participation in national and international competitions and the organization of matches. The company was founded on November 1, 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

