Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 383,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 676,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.