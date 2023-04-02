Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kaman Stock Performance
NYSE KAMN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 156,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $640.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.41.
Kaman Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.19%.
Institutional Trading of Kaman
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
Read More
