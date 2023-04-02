Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 28th total of 762,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kaman Stock Performance

NYSE KAMN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 156,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $640.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 30.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kaman by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

