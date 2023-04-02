Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

KCLI remained flat at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

