Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance
KCLI remained flat at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.