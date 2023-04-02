Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235. The company has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

