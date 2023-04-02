Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently commented on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

