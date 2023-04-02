Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. 32,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,732. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

