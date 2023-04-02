Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.22. 1,660,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.