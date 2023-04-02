Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Up 16.8% in March

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $586,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,869.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $215,304. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of KFS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 21,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,512. The company has a market cap of $220.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -0.26. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

