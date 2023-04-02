KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $399.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.17. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

