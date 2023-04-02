Komodo 1-Day Volume Hits $1.99 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.63 million and $1.99 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00131420 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

