Komodo 1-Day Volume Hits $1.99 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $40.63 million and $1.99 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00131420 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052551 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00037707 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000226 BTC.
Komodo Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
