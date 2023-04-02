Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

