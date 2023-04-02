Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 81,253 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

