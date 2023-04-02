Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,785 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.