Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,263 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

RYT opened at $275.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $298.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

