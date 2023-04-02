Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Up 17.1% in March

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 23,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. 5,822,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,356. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 924,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 746,332 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.