Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuaishou Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

