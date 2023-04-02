L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up about 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSTR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

