LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 393 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $680.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $647.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.97. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.