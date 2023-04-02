LCM Capital Management Inc Has $340,000 Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of Amarin worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

