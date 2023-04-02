LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 8,462 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AES by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AES by 1,630.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 558,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 526,258 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

