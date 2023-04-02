Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in March

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 632,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

