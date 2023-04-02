Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.86) Per Share

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will earn ($2.86) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 411.69%.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of -0.09. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $24,970,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.