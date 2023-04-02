LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LC. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.96. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LendingClub by 84.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

