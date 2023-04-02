Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 742.9 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
Shares of FINMF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.
About Leonardo
