Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of LFCR stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFCR. Stephens lowered shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Further Reading

