Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Reaches $47.07

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $47.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,005,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,971,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00392977 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $120.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.