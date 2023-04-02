Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Reaches $47.07

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $47.07 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,005,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,971,574.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00392977 USD and is down -7.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $120.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
