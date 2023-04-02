loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,379 shares in the company, valued at $941,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,062,827 shares of company stock worth $2,240,112. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
