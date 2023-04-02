loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Update

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $84,621.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,379 shares in the company, valued at $941,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,062,827 shares of company stock worth $2,240,112. 88.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:LDI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 244,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,328. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.