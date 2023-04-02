Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.43

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.43 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.51). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 124.25 ($1.53), with a volume of 224,303 shares traded.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 118.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The stock has a market cap of £335.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowland Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lowland Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

