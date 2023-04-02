Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.73.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

