Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $4.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Lulu’s Fashion Lounge news, Director Michael J. Mardy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of -0.02.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

