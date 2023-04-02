Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,308,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,948,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.