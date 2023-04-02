LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €925.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €925.00 ($994.62) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MC. Barclays set a €905.00 ($973.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 2.1 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €844.40 ($907.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €805.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €723.47. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($280.16).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.