Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 549.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,438,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $55.36. 48,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

