Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $383,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 488,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 254,616 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 816,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,671,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,002.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 171,754 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 265,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,057. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

