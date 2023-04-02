Madison Wealth Partners Inc Makes New $217,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 320,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,231. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

