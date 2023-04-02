MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $89.87 million and approximately $36,775.82 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

