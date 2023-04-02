MAP Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $92.11 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.11 million and $274,018.01 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

