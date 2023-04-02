Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Acquires 247,410 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,410 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises about 11.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.17% of Crown Castle worth $101,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

