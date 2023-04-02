Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $150.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.25.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

